Bethesda property tech firm Brivo lands $92 million in equity funding

Brivo, a Bethesda-based technology firm to receive $92 million equity investment from Secom Co. Ltd., a multi-billion dollar Tokyo security company.

Brivo intends to use the Secom investment to explore acquisitions of other property technology companies [Washington Business Journal].

Buy Buy Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Rockville

Rockville stores Buy Buy Baby, at 1683 Rockville Pike at Congressional Plaza shopping center, and Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1519 Rockville Pike at the Congressional North shopping center are closing.

Both stores have ongoing closing sales with discounts ranging from 20 to 40% off storewide [Rockville Nights].

Former Army guardsman sentenced to 42 months for child pornography

Former Rockville police officer sentenced to 42 months in federal prison foe possessing child pornography.

Daniel Morozewicz, 38, pleaded guilty in June 2022 for possessing, receiving and distributing child pornography. Morozewicz was employed as a Rockville police officer and Army National Guardsman at the time he had child pornography and was distributing it [Frederick News-Post].

Today’s weather:

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 71.

