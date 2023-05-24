Artist Sonya Michel created a collage out of bandanas worn by Representative Jamie Raskin while he was undergoing treatment for lymphoma. Raskin, who recently announced that he is in remission, was gifted many bandanas from his constituents. Michel, a Silver Spring resident and University of Maryland professor who first met Raskin at a street fair in 2015, took some of the extras off his hands to create the piece.

Raskin decided to present the collage to his wife as a birthday gift. (Washingtonian)

Fourth grade student to spend a day as Rockville mayor

Joyce Tian won of a statewide essay contest and will serve as “Mayor for the Day in Rockville” on Thursday. The competition asked for essays answering “If I Were Mayor, I Would…” with the the theme of Preserving the Past to Power the Future. Tian wrote about honor traditions and events like Independence Day. On Thursday, she and Mayor Bridget Newton will spend time with police and public works departments and tour Croydon Creek Nature Center. (MyMCMedia)

D.C. woman arrested for fatal Rock Creek Parkway crash

Nakita Marie Walker was arrest on Monday and charged with Second Degree Murder. Walker was the driver in a March 15 crash that killed three people on Rock Creek Parkway. According to court databases, Walker was arrested for driving under the influence on at least three occasions, and the car she was driving had over $12,000 in unpaid tickets. A urine test conducted at the hospital after the crash concluded that Walker was legally intoxicated. (DCist).

Advertisement

Today’s weather: Sunny, high of 82.

ICYMI:

So long, ‘Hunter Hiden’: Another message disappears from ‘Surrender Dorothy’ bridge

Advertisement

Celebrating veganism, converting omnivores: Planet Bethesda to return in June

Silver Spring woman’s 18-month-old son beaten to death by boyfriend, police allege