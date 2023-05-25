A new downtown Silver Spring restaurant, Citizens & Culture, had an “insanely soft opening” on Tuesday. The two-story restaurant, bar and event space features a retractable roof, an outdoor patio and garden walls and is owned by Tsega Hailemariam, the owner of Kaldi’s Social House, also in downtown Silver Spring.

The menu brings together flavors from Ethiopian, Chinese, Thai and West Indian cuisines and is a more refined casual dining experience. According to Eater, Citizens & Culture is one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of the spring in the DC region. [Source of the Spring]

Home repair scam costs Montgomery County couple nearly $200,000

Montgomery County police officials are warning senior citizens to be aware of a home repair scam, known as “woodchucking,” in which scammers con people into believing their house need expensive, emergency repairs that are unnecessary or never completed.

A Silver Spring couple in their late 80s was pulled into a home improvement scam in November 2019. For months they paid for work on their home and property that ultimately was never finished, and it cost them nearly $200,000. They are now sharing their story to warn others.

The scammer, Joseph Checklick, was sentenced and will spend six and half years in prison – his third conviction of home improvement fraud in Montgomery County. [NBC4]

A conversation with fourth grader Milly Abdo, Gaithersburg’s junior mayor

Milly Abdo, a fourth grader at Fields Road Elementary School in Gaithersburg wrote a top-notch essay that won her a spot as Gaithersburg’s junior mayor. MyMCM spoke with her at the Gaithersburg Book Festival on Saturday to talk about her new role.

“I’ve always been interested in politics, ever since I was little. I always wanted to be president,” she said. She shared that she is passionate about aiding cancer research, anti-bullying programs and having more activities for children in Gaithersburg to enjoy. [MyMCM]

Today’s weather: Sunny, high of 72.

