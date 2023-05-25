In celebration of the highly anticipated live action remake of the Disney classic, The Little Mermaid, Westfield Wheaton Mall is hosting a free event organizers hope will make a splash.

The mall will host its "Make a Splash with Real Mermaids" event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the mall, located at 11160 Veirs Mill Road. Macy's lower court will be transformed into an "immersive, thalassic underwater cove" like Ariel's Secret Grotto, with a clam shell throne, floating light-up jellyfish, and dangling seaweed, according to Westfield Wheaton Mall news release.

Other attractions for the event will include three performers dressed as mermaids in the court, live music, “little mer-makeovers” with face painters, photo prints from a professional photographer and promotions from retailers throughout the mall. In conjunction to the event, AMC Wheaton Mall 9 will showcase the film as it’s released in theaters Friday. The live action remake stars singer Halle Bailey as Ariel. The teaser trailer went viral in the fall and has been viewed more than 28 million times.

“We can’t wait to see the smiles on everyone’s faces as they meet real mermaids and lay their eyes on the elaborate decorations and experiences we’ve been planning for months. It feels great to welcome back The Little Mermaid to the big screen,” Michael Lado, director of marketing at Westfield Wheaton Mall, said in the release. “I know our mall patrons will be thrilled with everything Westfield Wheaton has done to bring this film to life, and make it part of their world.”