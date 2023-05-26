Take the time to honor military service members in Montgomery County this weekend, both for those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and those still fighting.

Celebrate Memorial Day at any of these local events:

Rockville Memorial Day Parade

The City of Rockville presents a Memorial Day ceremony and parade at the Rockville Town Center on Monday. The event will start at 9 a.m. with a musical tribute by the Rockville Convert Band and Chorus. At 9:30 a.m. there will be a ceremony honoring veterans and the parade will start at 10:30 a.m.

Jewish War Veterans

Jewish War Veterans Post 692 present a Memorial Day service Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, 6125 Montrose Road in Rockville.

Advertisement

The keynote speaker for the event is Andrew Friedson, Vice President of the Montgomery County Council. The Ukrainian American Veterans Post 26 are special guests, Voices of Vets will provide entertainment, and there will be light refreshments. The program is free and open to the public.

Flag of Our Heroes Teen held without bond in Wheaton Metro slaying; to be tried as adult

The city of Gaithersburg presents its Flags of Our Heroes tribute in an opening ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bohrer Park at Summit Hall, 512 S. Frederick Ave. The tribute will feature over 750 8-foot-high American flags. The flags will remain up until May 30.

Advertisement

City of Gaithersburg Memorial Day Observance

The City of Gaithersburg presents its Memorial Day Observance Monday at 11 a.m. at Christman Park, 304 West Deer Park. The public is invited to join the mayor and City Council, city staff and guests to honor those who have given their lives in military service.

The observance will include guest speaker retired Lt. Col. Larry D. Williams. Groups or individuals interested in attending or participating in the Memorial Day Observance may contact the Department of Parks, Recreation & Culture: parksrec@gaithersburgmd.gov.

Montgomery County Commission on Veteran Affairs

Advertisement

The Montgomery County Commission on Veteran Affairs will honor the county’s fallen heroes from military action dating back to World War I with a new website.

The website honors veterans who were killed in action in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and the Global War on Terrorism, according to a news release from the county. The website includes photos and military histories of those who were either originally from Montgomery County or who lived in the community after their service.

“The Commission on Veterans Affairs solemnly remembers the County’s fallen service members who have died in service to our country since World War I,” Wayne Miller, a Vietnam veteran who now chairs the County Commission on Veterans Affairs, said in the release. “The Fallen Hometown Heroes website pays tribute to County hometown heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice We are eternally thankful for those who gave their lives in defense of the United States of America. May their bravery and devotion not be forgotten.”

Advertisement