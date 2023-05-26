County Executive Marc Elrich says he has no plans to get Montgomery County involved in the competition for the new Washington Commanders stadium, even as Montgomery County native Josh Harris is closing in on a purchase of the team.

“Nah, doesn’t interest me,” he told the Washington Business Journal. “Historically, people who make deals for stadiums get their clocks cleaned … I got enough problems in the county without having another drain on the county budget and a bunch of lousy jobs for people making minimal wages so I can have a billionaire raking in all this money.”

Elrich said he also doesn’t think there’s a viable location for the stadium in the county.

[Washington Business Journal]

Teen escapes attempted burglary at his home in Gaithersburg

A Gaithersburg teen escaped his house Wednesday morning while multiple people tried to break in. Charlie Schwartz, 17, crawled through a window and climbed onto his roof before he called the police.

“They’re just trying to invade your house. It’s not nice, not normal, especially to a kid like me who was just home alone,” Schwartz said.

A ring camera captures the moment a man dressed in a reflective jacket, ski mask, holding what appears to be a grass trimmer walks into a Gaithersburg home Wednesday morning. Schwartz said he knew something was off. Other men tried to kick the door down.

[DC News Now]

Bethesda fifth grader will compete in National Spelling Bee

Larry Liao, a fifth grader at Cold Spring Elementary School in Potomac, is one of 231 spellers from across the country who made it to the preliminary round of the finals of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The competition will begin May 30 at Harbor Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center and will be televised on Ion Television. The finals will be held June 1.

Liao, 11, lives in Bethesda and loves tennis and bacon. His favorite movie is “Treasure Planet,” and his favorite school subject is science. He is sponsored by The Meakem Group.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 72 degress

