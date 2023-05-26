The long-troubled Purple Line development is undergoing more change, as Matthew Pollack is no longer serving as its executive director, he announced Friday on LinkedIn.

The 16-mile light-rail line will extend from Bethesda to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County. The line is owned by the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration.

Pollack wrote on LinkedIn that after three years of working as executive director, “it’s time to transition leadership of the Purple Line project over to the team that will take the project across the finish line.”

A spokeswoman with the Purple Line did not immediately confirm the departure or the circumstances behind it Friday afternoon. Former assistant police chief Luther Reynolds dies of cancer

According to Pollack’s LinkedIn post, Purple Line project director Ray Biggs II will continue to lead the project. Pollack joined the Purple Line in June 2020, inheriting a project that has faced many challenges. Its history is rife with construction delays, spending over budget, contractors dropping out and a lack of communication with the public.

The $9.3 billion project is four and half years behind schedule, and by the projected time the line will be completed, construction would have lasted nearly a decade.

Advertisement

Construction began in 2016. The Maryland Transit Administration said the Purple Line is projected to be completed by 2026.

The idea behind the creation of the Purple Line is to provide reliable and rapid east-west travel and improve transportation options in the region.

The line will have 21 stations and will connect riders directly to local bus services, the Metrorail red, green and orange lines, as well as to Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park and New Carrollton. It will also connect to Amtrak and MARC commuter rail stations.

Advertisement

Once completed, the Purple Line will be the first suburb-to-suburb rail line in the region.