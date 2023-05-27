Montgomery County Circuit Court juries this week convicted a man for murder and for assault of two victims in Rockville, in a stabbing spree that occurred in September 2022.

On Monday, a jury found Scorpio Alexander Stanfield, 32, guilty of first-degree assault for the nonfatal stabbing of one victim, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, a separate jury convicted Stanfield of second-degree murder of Silver Spring resident Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35.

The initial incident occurred Sept. 3, 2022 in Rockville, near Montgomery County Public Schools headquarters. Charging documents show Rockville and Montgomery County officers responded to the 700 block of Hungerford Drive around 9:55 p.m. for report of a stabbing. According to police, they found a man suffering a stab wound to his chest.

Before being transported to a nearby hospital, the victim pointed out the assailant who stabbed him to three nearby witnesses, according to police. Based on the description provided by the victim and witnesses, officers located Stanfield walking alone up the sidewalk two blocks away and detained him, according to the statement of charges. He was carrying a hard plastic package in the shape of a kitchen-style knife but did not have a knife, police said. That same day, all three witnesses positively identified him as the person the victim said stabbed him.

Following Stanfield’s arrest, officers on the scene located a second victim—Moore—seated in a vehicle one block from where the initial stabbing occurred. He had been stabbed in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene, police report.

During a police interview, Stanfield admitted to stabbing both victims with a kitchen-style knife he stole from a store and discarded when he heard police responding to the area, charging documents state.

Stanfield faces up to 40 years in prison for his conviction in Moore’s death, and he faces up to 25 years for the nonfatal stabbing of the initial victim. His sentencing hearing in both matters is scheduled for Aug. 22, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.