Calling all foodies! Rockville Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) has launched the Explore Rockville: Global Bites program, the first –of –its kind, celebrating the diversity of cuisine across Rockville, Md. This 10-day event, running from June 2 to June 11, will highlight the varied, award-winning international fare available within the city.

Rockville has become a premier dining destination of the Washington, D.C. metro area and continues to grow year-over-year.

Gyuzo Japanese BBQ

Starting today, consumers can download a free digital dining passport (available via Apple and Google Wallets) pre-loaded with $25 worth of vouchers that can be redeemed beginning June 2 in $5 increments for dine-in or take-away purchases (excluding alcohol) of orders $25 and more. With more than a dozen international cuisines to choose from, diners can easily embark on a culinary journey across cultures every day of the week.

This is an excellent opportunity for foodies and adventurous eaters to explore the world through food at a discounted price without leaving Rockville. The digital dining passport can be easily downloaded to your Apple or Google wallet, along with the full list of participating restaurants on the Explore Rockville: Global Bites webpage.

Please note that the Global Bites dining passports are limited in supply and issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Diners who were unable to obtain a dining passport are still encouraged to enjoy the offerings of the Explore Rockville: Global Bites restaurants, which represent a small sampling of the remarkable dining scene in Rockville.

Z & Z El Mercat Bar de Tapas