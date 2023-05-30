‘Wall of Honor’ pays tribute to veterans at Montgomery County senior community

Monday afternoon employees of Tribute at Black Hill senior living community in Germantown unveiled a “Wall of Honor” to honor military veterans.

The tribute only features eight pictures to start with but employees said the plan is to add more veterans with time. Six of the men picture live at Tribute in Black Hill [WJLA].

Bethesda company leading the way to legalize fentanyl testing strips nationwide

Bethesda-based company Team Vaccinate is leading the charge to fight Fentanyl overdoses.

The company’s director, Robert Houton is pushing to legalize fentanyl test strips across the country and increasing access. [WJLA]

Man who struck officer in Germantown Wegmans parking lot also wanted for Home Depot theft

A suspect wanted for striking a Montgomery County police officer in April is also wanted for several Home Depot store thefts in Maryland and Washington, D.C., police said.

The suspect struck an officer with the driver’s side of the vehicle while fleeing a Wegmans where police were responding to a report of a theft in progress [WJLA].

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77.

