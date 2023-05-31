Larry Liao, a Bethesda resident and fifth grade student at Cold Spring Elementary school, has advanced to the third round of the preliminaries at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Liao has been studying every day for the competition in addition to spending his time swimming and playing tennis. Liao has been supported by his father, teacher and classmates, and hopes to find some time to go fishing after the next round. (MyMCMedia).

Early morning crash in Gaithersburg draws emergency services

A single vehicle crashed and rolled over on Deer Park Road early in the morning of Monday, May 29. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded and found that the one occupant suffered no injuries. (MoCoShow)

MoCo’s Hawkins gets presidential shoutout

The University of Connecticut’s Huskies visited the White House to celebrate their victory in the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball championship. Jordan Hawkins, who hails from Gaithersburg, was honored as a key contributor, including in a remark from President Biden. The president mentioned Hawkins overcoming food poisoning on the way to the national championship game. (MyMCMedia).

Today’s weather: 80 and mainly sunny

