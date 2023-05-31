Investigators from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office have released the identity of the suspected drunken driver who recently died in a police pursuit along Interstate 270, as well as the names of the officers involved.

Around 5 a.m. May 20, police responded for a welfare check on the Rockledge Road ramp where a car was reported to be stopped in the middle lane. Upon arrival, officers found Washington, D.C. resident Lawrence White, 37, sitting in his vehicle with a gun in his lap, showing signs of intoxication, police said.

White fled, driving northbound on I-270, according to police. A brief police pursuit ensued before he crashed just south of Route 28 and was ejected from his vehicle. Officials pronounced him dead on the scene. The accident investigation and reconstruction closed all lanes of traffic in both directions on portions of I-270 for several hours, causing significant delays.

The attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division released White’s name on Tuesday. All officers involved in the incident are with the Montgomery County Police Department, investigators said. They are: Sgt. Brett Trahan, a 29-year veteran; Officer Kyle Baxter, a nine-year veteran; Officer Jonathan Johnson, a five-year veteran; and Officer Quinton Bowles, who has around a year and a half of law enforcement experience.

Investigators are preparing to release body-worn and dashboard camera footage related to the incident, according to the AG’s office. Per AG protocols, footage is generally released within 14 days of an incident—but in this instance investigators said the “extensive amount” of footage requiring “careful review” delayed the process.

Officials from the Attorney General’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances of the fatal pursuit in collaboration with the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

