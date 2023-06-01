No matter the color of your flag, orientation or gender, all are welcome to celebrate Pride Month at various Montgomery County events.

Pride Flag Raising

Council President Evan Glass, County Executive Marc Elrich, and leaders in Montgomery County present the county’s fifth annual Pride Flag Raising in Rockville Thursday at 1 p.m.

Celebration of Pride and Progress

Westfield Montgomery presents a celebration of Pride Month with a complimentary performance by Potomac Fever, a captivating 17-voice a cappella by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, in the mall’s center court on the lower-level 1 p.m. Saturday.

The 45-minute performance will feature a mix of classic hits and contemporary tunes. No tickets are required, and the event is free and open to all.

Pride Month Proclamation

The City of Gaithersburg will present an official proclamation at the mayor and city council meeting Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Accepting the proclamation is Emily McDermott, a social studies teacher and sponsor of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) at Northwest High School.

Takoma Pride

Main Street Takoma presents Takoma Pride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 at The Streetery on Laurel Avenue, 6929 Laurel Ave.

The event will feature a kid’s pride parade at 10 a.m. at the Trader Park/Silver Spring Co-op. All are welcome to join. The parade will end at Laurel Avenue. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be face painting and a Drag Queen Storytime at 11 a.m. There will also be chalk available for drawing in the closed street.

The event is free for all ages.

Glen Echo Park Family Day

In collaboration with the office of Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass, Glen Echo Park presents the third annual Pride Family Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 17 at 7300 MacArthur Blvd.

The event will include a free hands-on arts and crafts project, free carousel tickets while supplies last, rainbow desserts, special backdrop for family photo op and a family dance party.

There will also be discounted tickets to a mainstage performance at the Puppet Co. performances of DinoRock presents Dinosaur Babies. Performances are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on June 17.

Families can also enjoy the playground, the picnic area, and a variety of art galleries throughout the park.

Pride Night at Big Train – First Pitch

The Bethesda Big Train Collegiate Baseball team presents their second annual Pride Night June 17 at Shirley Povich Field, at 10600 Westlake Drive in Rockville.

Pride Night includes Pride hand fan giveaway for first 400 attendees. Tickets can be purchased through the team’s website.

Rockville Town Square

The City of Rockville Human Rights Commission presents its seventh annual Rockville Pride event from 1 to 4 p.m, on Saturday at Rockville Town Square on June 24.

The free event is open to all ages and will include live performances, information booths and dialogue, and arts and crafts/children’s activities.

Pride in the Plaza Pride Festival

Montgomery County’s annual celebration of diverse LGBT+ communities return at noon June 25 at 1 Veterans Place in Silver Spring.

The event includes performances, highlighting queer-owned businesses, resources for LGBT+ communities, health/STI screenings and resources. This festival will include drag shows and musical acts.

