This summer a new fine-dining restaurant, The Grove, will open in Potomac bringing a Mediterranean-inspired menu. The Grove will be located at the Cabin John Village shopping center at 7747 Tuckerman Lane.

The Spanish executive chef, Jose Lopez-Picazo, kicked off his career with Jose Andres in D.C. and later flourished at Michelin-starred restaurants in Las Vegas. This is the first-ever project in Maryland for Alexandria-based, Common Plate Hospitality, which owns several other restaurants in D.C. and Virginia. [Eater DC]

Cold Spring Elementary fifth grader heads to National Spelling Bee quarterfinals

Larry Liao, a student at Cold Spring Elementary School in Potomac, incorrectly spelled precisian at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday. Precisian is a homonym of precision. The error disqualified him from the semifinals, but he is still qualified for the quarterfinals.

Liao began his journey to the Spelling Bee six months ago when he won a regional championship. Although he didn’t make it to the top, he has until the end of eighth grade to compete. [MyMCM]

Bethesda-based company is leading the lobbying charge to legalize fentanyl test strips

Last week, the STRIP Act was introduced in Congress to legalize and increase access to fentanyl test strips across the country. The proposed law would remove the testing strips off the “drug paraphernalia list.” In Maryland and Virginia test strips are legal and in D.C. they are decriminalized.

Leading the charge to legalize the strips is Robert Houton, director of Team Vaccinate. After Houton heard that his children’s friend’s brother died from drugs laced with fentanyl, he began to cold call and email senators and representatives to act. [ABC 7]

Today’s Weather:

Sunny with a high of 85 degrees.

