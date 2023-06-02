A Baltimore judge declared a mistrial on Thursday after a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict in the case of a former Johns Hopkins doctor and her spouse who is a U.S. Army major – both based in Rockville – on charges that they obtained and disclosed private health information to help Russia.

Anna Gabrielian, 37, a former anesthesiologist at Johns Hopkins, and Jamie Lee Henry, 40, a doctor who had been stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina stood trial in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on charges of conspiracy and wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Federal prosecutors alleged that the couple abused their positions as physicians and provided medical records to an undercover FBI special agent who they believed was a representative of the Russian government to aid a foreign power.

The jury deliberated for about 13 1/2 hours over three days. The foreperson indicated that members split 11-1 in favor of finding that the FBI did not entrap the couple into disclosing the health records, but they could not work past that issue.

[The Baltimore Banner]

IHOP to close all Flip’d locations, including in downtown Silver Spring

Flip’d by IHOP will permanently close its sole Maryland location in downtown Silver Spring on Thursday after just nine months, as its parent company plans to shut down the quick-service concept.

The third Flip’d by IHOP location opened last September at 8537 Georgia Ave. The first two locations are in Lawrence, Kansas and New York City, and a fourth location recently opened in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Flip’d menu includes pancakes, breakfast burritos, pancake bowls with a variety of sweet and savory toppings, egg sandwiches, burgers, and other sandwiches, salads, and grab-and-go items.

[Source of the Spring]

Pride Month kicks off in the county with a call for action

At a pride flag raising ceremony Thursday outside the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville, local and state officials celebrated the beginning of Pride Month by highlighting the progress made in the state. But they also said there is more work to be done, as hundreds of bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community are being introduced around the country, according to data from the American Civil Liberties Union.

“Here in Montgomery County and in Maryland, we’re saying ‘no,’” said County Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large). “We want to make sure that everyone feels welcome, safe and seen for who they authentically are, and that’s why pride and raising the flag is so important.”

Glass said, later this month, the county will be launching an anti-hate task force. It will be made up of diverse members of the community and will “determine how everyone can continue feeling safe,” he said.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is also dedicating one Ride On bus to support the LGBTQ+ Rights Movement. The Ride with Pride Bus, wrapped with the Pride Progress Flag, will be integrated on routes throughout the county during Pride Month.

[WTOP]

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 90 degrees

