In the face of ongoing recruitment and retention issues of officers, County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and the Montgomery County Police Department are promoting an initiative to hire more women in the police department.

30×30 is a nationwide initiative sponsored by the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law to achieve 30% female representation in the police force by 2030. MCPD, which currently is 23% female, has signed on to this initiative. Nationally, women make up 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership, according to 30×30.



“When we start to gender a profession–and I think that policing has really been a gendered profession–you have to be brave as a woman and walk in and say ‘I’m willing to question that,’ just to walk in the door,” MCPD Commander Amy Daum said during Elrich’s press briefing Wednesday.

This initiative comes as the county is undergoing struggles to recruit and retain its police force. A staff report for the County Council’s public safety committee released in February revealed that ongoing staffing, recruitment and retention issues within the Montgomery County police department persist—and are worsening in some cases. Mistrial declared in Russia conspiracy case against Rockville couple

According to the report, resignations and retirements of police officers increased 64% from 2021 to 2022. The current sworn officer vacancy rate is 10%, meaning there are 129 openings out of 1,281 authorized officer positions. In 2021, there were 46 sworn vacancies.

“If the Department cannot improve hiring and retention rates, it faces a staffing shortage of up to 229 positions by the end of calendar [year] 2025,” the council staff report said. More than 30% of sworn officers are currently eligible for some form of retirement.

A spokesperson with MCPD did not immediately respond to a request on Wednesday for the latest attrition data, including data on attrition of female officers.

Advertisement

The staffing shortage at the communication center has led to longer call response times, which includes the call to the center and “field unit travel time to the incident,” according to the February report. In 2012, the response time was 7.06 minutes. In 2022, it had increased to 9.2 minutes, according to the report.

In February, the county and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #35 started offering a $20,000 bonus to new sworn police recruits. MCPD Assistant Chief Darren Francke said during the briefing that 25 recruits are starting a class with the department next week.

“I will say that the bonuses have been a tremendous advantage for us because we can now compete with other police departments. We actually have a large number of officers from other departments that want to come work for Montgomery County and that $20,000 bonus is the last thing that kind of puts them over the edge to do that,” Francke said.

Advertisement



Francke said it’s more than just money, however. He said he’s seen a greater desire from younger generations for a different type of policing than he started his career in, and that’s important when attracting recruits.

“They want to see an agency that’s diverse, that cares, that’s ethical, and is thoughtful with how they’re going about policing,” Francke said.

Daum cited reports from 30×30 that women in policing have shown to be less likely to be involved in uses of force, less likely to be the subject of complaints and more likely to achieve better outcomes for survivors of sexual violence and intimate partner violence. She said as a woman who has been in policing for over 20 years, she’s seen positive changes, but there’s also more to be done. She says a lot of that has to do with representation.

Advertisement

“As far as acceptance, we talk a lot about having a seat at the table. But the reality is we need to make the table a little bit bigger so we can get more perspectives and more different points of view, because each one of these things really does impact the organization as it moves forward,” Daum said.

Daum said that can include initiatives like flexible scheduling and childcare. She said she knows women in the department who say these are non negotiables for them to be able to stay on the force.