Today will be the ninth National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend. Wear Orange started on June 2, 2015—what would have been Hadiya Pendleton’s 18th birthday. It began with teenagers in Chicago who wanted to honor their friend, Hadiya, after she was shot and killed. The commemoration has become an annual event during which communities nationwide unite to prevent gun violence.

Today, Wear Orange honors Hadiya and the 120 people shot and killed every day in the United States, as well as the hundreds more who are wounded and who witness gun violence. Across Montgomery County, municipalities, businesses and individuals will support this cause by wearing orange, lighting up public spaces orange, and taking action to stop gun violence.

Gun violence is not an abstract problem for our community. In an average year, 796 people die and 1,363 are wounded by guns in Maryland. And things are not improving: the rate of gun deaths in Maryland increased 54% from 2012 to 2021, compared to a 39% increase nationwide. For young people, the picture is particularly bleak: Guns are the leading cause of death among children and teens in Maryland. An average of 67 children and teens die by guns here every year. Of those deaths, 17% are suicides and 82% are homicides.

But numbers don’t tell the full story of the trauma guns inflict: Our children participate in routine active shooter drills to prepare for what we have come to accept is inevitable violence. We witnessed a school shooting in 2022 and more lockdowns since.

In recent weeks, we have seen increased gun violence across our county with shootings at places we go every day, like our Metro stations. We speak daily to gun violence survivors—people who have been shot, who have lost loved ones to gun suicide and gun homicides, who have survived mass shootings. This is unacceptable and should cause us collective heartbreak.

The gun violence epidemic often feels like an intractable problem in America, but there are straightforward, common sense solutions that, if implemented, will make us safer right here in Montgomery County.

Research indicates that school-age shooters generally get guns from family or friends—they rarely purchase their own. One study of school shootings from 2008 to 2017 found that in nearly half the cases, the gun used was easily accessible or not stored securely. To address this safety issue, Moms Demand Action volunteers advocate for the Be SMART for Kids program. The program teaches parents and caretakers—gun owners and non-gun owners alike—to ‘Be SMART’ by taking simple steps to make sure kids can’t access guns.

We work with schools, medical offices, and other community groups to educate adults about Be SMART and encourage others to pass along this safety message. We are working to get this message out digitally and on a regular basis to parents and caregivers across the county. These actions will make our children meaningfully safer each day. We owe this to our families and each other.

Moms Demand Action invites anyone interested in gun violence prevention to join us for Wear Orange Weekend. At 10 a.m. Saturday we will host a Meeting and Community Clean-Up at Johnson’s Local Park, 18000 Washington Grove Lane in Gaithersburg. We will hear from gun violence survivors, highlight our community partners and take action to beautify the park. Attendees will have the chance to learn more about what Moms Demand Action does and how to get involved. Wear Orange to demand a future free from gun violence and join us.

Joanna Pearl & Khristy Kartsakalis are the Montgomery County Local Group Leads for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a grassroots network of volunteers who work toward a future free from gun violence.

