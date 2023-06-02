Montgomery County police arrested six suspects Wednesday connected to a November 2022 homicide and shooting in Northwest Branch Stream Valley Park that killed 20-year-old Edvin Moises Agustin Leon and injured another victim.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that the incident was gang related, but did not share details about the name of the gang, according to a news release.

The six suspects are:

Sender Emanuel Godoy-Lemus, 19, of Silver Spring

Edgard Castro-Contreras, 19, of unknown address

Brayan Bonilla-Andrade, 22 of Collee Park

Daniel Yaque Del Cid, 29, of Greenbelt

Edwin Armando Sanchez-Montiel, 31, of Silver Spring

Jonathan Edwardo Videz, 28, of Montgomery Village

The six suspects were arrested between December 2022 and May 2023 and are being held without bond as they await trial. Credit: Images Via Montgomery County Police Department

The suspects face a range of charges, including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery. Sanchez-Montiel has been charged as an accessory after the fact.

According to the news release, the shooting and homicide occurred on Nov. 9, 2022. Police responded to the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road and upon arrival, located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds in a wooded area behind an apartment complex. He was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

The second victim, Leon, was discovered while K-9 officers canvassed the crime scene. When police found him, he was already deceased with apparent gunshot wounds, the news release said. Leon’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where he was identified but with an unknown address.

