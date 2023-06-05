Teenager hospitalized in drive-by Silver Spring shooting

Drive-by gunshots fired from inside a sedan sent a teenage girl to the hospital during an incident in Silver Spring on Friday night, according to police. Neighbors say their complex is plagued by loitering and security concerns. “We’re sick and tired of living in the area,” one neighbor told WUSA9, adding that he hasn’t slept since the incident.

Witnesses say a Honda sedan drove up to the White Oak Apartment complex with its headlights off shortly before 10 p.m. while a crowd gathered outside for an underage party. The individuals in the car fired between 15 to 20 rounds, neighbors report.

Emergency personnel later transported one teenager to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and bullets also shattered the windows of several parked cars. Police haven’t shared any details about the suspects in their ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Serial groper allegedly assaults women on Bethesda Trolley Trail

A man riding a scooter allegedly sexually assaulted several women along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in May, according to police. Detectives have published video footage of the man taken by one of the victims.

The first attack occurred around 9:30 p.m. on May 21, police report. A female victim alleges the man approached her on an electric scooter, knocked her to the ground and groped her before riding away. Two additional victims reported similar attacks two days later. Police believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact detectives at 1-866-411-8477. [FOX 5]

Rockville man sentenced for multi-million-dollar fraud scheme targeting churches

On Friday, a federal judge sentenced a Rockville bank employee to three years in prison for a yearlong fraud scheme targeting local churches and other religious institutions. At least eight coconspirators have also been sentenced in connection with the scheme, charged with bank and wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Diape Seck, 29, stole nearly $2 million from religious organizations between 2019 and 2020 by depositing stolen checks into 412 fraudulent accounts he opened at the bank where he worked as a customer service representative. He then withdrew the money in cash from ATMs, according to prosecutors. Seck and his co-conspirators have each been ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 80 and humidity peaking at 40 percent.

