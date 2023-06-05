Kaldi’s Social House

918 Silver Spring Ave., Silver Spring

The vibe: meeting hub

A low din of chatter fills the spacious interior of this coffeehouse, furnished with wood tables, leather-backed armchairs and ample counter seating. The smooth Latin jazz or Afrobeat tunes are kept low, if they’re even on. Customers favor espresso drinks served in white ceramic mugs, and the all-day breakfast menu is extensive, with an entire section devoted to toasts (you might find lox, avocado-and-arugula or pumpkin pie).

Cons: The interior is sparsely decorated in darker tones; the back half, in particular, lacks natural light.

Takoma Bev Co.

6917 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park

The vibe: Local neighborhood cafe

Advertisement

This 30-seat all-day restaurant offers a variety of seating spread across two white-walled rooms where colorful local art is showcased. If you’re not a fan of indie music, there’s a covered outdoor patio where you can work at picnic tables while enjoying such classics as a BLT, Cobb salad or grilled cheese. Products are sourced primarily from sustainably minded vendors, including Counter Culture Coffee and Rishi Tea & Botanicals, and you can always find 10 craft beers on tap.

Cons: Electrical outlets are a little tricky to come by (though they do exist, we promise).

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

7276 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda

Advertisement

The Vibe: lively city eatery

Stay abuzz from breakfast through dinner at this Boston-based cafe known for its Stumptown coffee, Israeli-inspired fare and Instagrammable—and delicious—pastries. Perch at the rustic wood counters (hint: power strips line the undersides), where sunlight shines in through floor-to-ceiling windows, slide into a chocolate leather banquette to work at a marble bistro table, or take a seat alfresco in the adjoining corridor.

Cons: The near-constant banging and whistling of the espresso machine may be too distracting for some.

Advertisement