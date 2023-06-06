PNC Bank to close in-store branches at 3 Giant Food sites in MoCo

PNC Bank will close 26 branches at Giant Food stores in Maryland and Virginia, including three in Montgomery County.

PNC will be closing its in-store banks at the following locations in Montgomery County: 13781 Connecticut Ave. in Silver Spring, 12051 Rockville Pike in Rockville, and at 2900 University Blvd. West in Wheaton [Patch].

No Injuries Reported After Fire at Bassett’s Restaurant in Poolesville

No injuries were reported after a fire at Bassett’s Restaurant in Poolesville around 2 p.m. Monday, according to officials.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched for a fire in a storage room to the rear of the restaurant located at 19950 Fisher Ave., according to MCFRS Assistant Chief David Pazos.

Advertisement

All visible fire was extinguished with no extension to the main building, Pazos stated on Twitter [My MC Media].

Coming Soon Signage Up at Site of MoCo’s First Wawa

Coming soon signage for Wawa is up at 405 S Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg.

Advertisement

In addition to the convenience store, Wawa’s plan includes six double sided filling stations and is covered with a 5,280 square foot metal canopy [The MoCo Show].

Today’s weather:

A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Advertisement

In case you missed it:

Importance of bipartisan cooperation stressed at Montgomery County Board of Elections swearing-in

Three great places to work remotely

Advertisement

Montgomery County sees first measles incident since 2019