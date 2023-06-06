The Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival’s concert, which was scheduled for June 19 at the fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, will be relocated to Howard County due to artist accommodation and alcohol permit approval, according to an organizer.

The Scotland Freedom Day Concert will still be held on June 19, now at the Howard County Fairgrounds, located at 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship.

Caribbean-themed acts include headliner Tarrus Riley with Dean Fraser & Blak Soil Band, three-time Grammy winner Wyclef Jean, Patrice Roberts, Ricardo Drue, Gyptian, DJ Ablaze, Destiny Sound and Ricky Platinum.

According to festival chairperson LaTisha Gasaway-Paul, the alcohol permit went through a few weeks ago with Howard County and it was easier for Riley and Wyclef who were more familiar with performing there.

“With headliners of this caliber, it was easier for them to go to Howard County with experience in the time frame that we had,” she said.

She also said it wasn’t enough time to get approval from the City of Gaithersburg special permits.

All other Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival events will be held in Montgomery County.

Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery through the Emancipation Proclamation and is celebrated annually on June 19.

The festival kicks off June 17 with the Bethesda Blues & Jazz Club presentation of a Motown musical celebration of the Du-Drop Inn, a historic Black nightclub in Montgomery County. The event will feature local artists performing hit songs from Little Richard, Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin and other legendary performers from the 1940s to ’70s. Doors open for dinner at 5 p.m., with showtime at 7 p.m.

On June 18, the festival is hosting an evening of gospel music from 5-8 p.m. at the BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive in Germantown.

Other events on Juneteenth include a children’s carnival, a food court with ethnic and Southern cuisine, and sports activities at Cabin John Regional Park.

There will also be a film festival of films that depict the African American experience at the AFI Silver Theatre & Cultural Center, 8633 Colesville Road in Silver Spring, June 20 to 21.

