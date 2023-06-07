Gaithersburg will bring back its Summer Outdoor Concert Series to the Concert Pavilion this summer. The series will feature both kid-friendly artists and a variety of other performers. Saints Row Brewing will offer on-site drinks and food trucks. The events will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays and concert-goers are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair. (MoCoShow)

Lakeforest Mall truck, art, equipment up for sale

A Lakeforest Mall-branded Chevy Silverado pickup truck is among the items up for auction from the now-shuttered shopping center— snowplow included. Other highlights of the sale include play area equipment, a chandelier, kiosks, and a canoe. (Rockville Nights)

Takoma Park’s McCarthy finishes 2nd at PGA Tour

Denny McCarthy, born in Takoma Park and Georgetown Prep graduate, dropped a late lead to come in second in the Dublin golf tournament. McCarthy missed a putt and ended up losing to Viktor Hovland. “I’m heartbroken right now” said McCarthy after the event. (MyMCMedia)

Today’s weather: 80 and mostly sunny.

