Wildfires in Canada have sent smoke into the northeastern United States and has caused dangerous air quality in the D.C. region with a rating of code red – rated unhealthy for everyone – on Wednesday. According to the federal government’s AirNow website, there will be a code red rating on Thursday as well.

“Everyone may experience health effects and should limit their outdoor activity; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects,” the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments said about code red air quality.

NBC4 Washington reported that the Washington Monument, which is normally visible from Reagan National Airport, was almost completely obscured by the wildfire smoke. [NBC4]

Plan your next Ride-On bus trip with MCDOT’s new trip planner app

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) launched a new Ride-On bus trip planning app. The app helps users pick the fastest routes, has the latest bus arrival times, directs users how to get to the bus stop and to the destination after getting off the bus, and notifies you when to get off the bus.

The app is funded by a federal grant and MCDOT partnered with Moovit, a global bus trip planning mobile app software company, to bring the app to reality. Moovit has more than 1.7 billion users in 112 countries, 3,500 cities, 7,500 transit agencies and in 45 languages. The app can be downloaded on the MCDOT website. [The MoCo Show]

Gaithersburg summer outdoor concert returns on Thursday

On Thursday, June 8, Soul Crackers, a Motown and Soul band will open the Gaithersburg summer outdoor concert series. The concerts are free and feature local artists performing a wide range of musical genres, such as rock, Latin, Country, Blue, Pop, and Jazz.

All concerts will occur on Thursday evenings starting at 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will take place at the Concert Pavilion located on the ground of City Hall at 31 South Summit Avenue. Bring a blanket or foldable chair for lawn seating. [My MCM]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 79 degrees.

