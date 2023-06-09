With watery shades of blue, natural materials and a serene seaside vibe, the coastal grandmother trend isn’t about age—it’s about lifestyle. The look’s inspiration: Diane Keaton’s home in the movie Something’s Gotta Give.

Sofa Chic

The workhorse of every Hamptons-inspired interior: a crisp, classic white sofa, like this Norfolk model in a basket-weave performance fabric that never goes out of style. $6,298 to $7,898 at Serena & Lily, 7121 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda; 240-531-1839; serenaandlily.com

Casual Cushions

Big, comfy pillows in natural tones exude cozy cottage charm. These 23-inch squares from designer Leanne Ford are covered in machine-washable 100% linen. $47.95 to $67.95, or $19.99 to $49.95 (covers only) at Crate & Barrel, 4820 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.; 202-364-6100; crateandbarrel.com

Woven Wonders

Natural texture and practical storage make handwoven baskets a must have. The Aimee square arrow Hyacinth baskets come in three sizes, look stylish, and keep anything from magazines to throw blankets close at hand. $34.99 to $49.99 at World Market, 12266 Rockville Pike, Rockville; 301-816-2480; worldmarket.com

Bright Idea

With its scalloped edges, this Rattan Bubble Flushmount ceiling light fixture feels both nostalgic and modern. $199 at West Elm, 951 Rose Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda; 301-230-7630; westelm.com

All the Dish

Blue and white accessories are a beach-house staple. The Italian Blue Floral 12-piece dinnerware set works for morning croissants or a dinner party. $200 at Sur La Table, 11874 Grand Park Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda; 301-230-1503; surlatable.com

Sweet Sheets

Reminiscent of vintage linens, Julia Berolzheimer’s bedding line embodies the coastal grandma aesthetic via a reversible duvet and shams ($169), embroidered sheet set ($249) and scalloped pickstitch cotton quilt ($319). All at Pottery Barn, 4750 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda; 301-654-1598; potterybarn.com

Hot Wheels

The quintessential beach cruiser in the perfect shade of periwinkle. $699 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2 Grand Corner Ave., Gaithersburg; 301-947-0200; dicksportinggoods.com

This story appears in the May/June issue of Bethesda Magazine.

