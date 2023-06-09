Montgomery County Public Schools is a step closer to making financial literacy a graduation requirement, voting this week to direct the superintendent to create an implementation plan.

Superintendent Monifa McKnight will craft the plan that would institute the requirement beginning in the 2024-25 school year, or for the graduating class of 2028. The Board of Education will then vote on whether to move forward with that plan, which would officially determine whether a finance course would become a graduation requirement.

It is not yet clear what specifically would be taught in the course.

Prince George’s County Public Schools has a similar requirement, as does Fairfax County Public Schools, Virginia’s largest school system.

[WTOP]

Annual memorial service remembers 69 residents who experienced homelessness

Leaders and community partners gathered in Rockville on Thursday to remember 69 Montgomery County residents who died in the last year and had experienced homelessness.

Residents who were once homeless shared their stories at the annual event as the county memorialized those who recently died.

As the seasons change every year, said County Chief Administrative Officer Richard Madaleno, it is a reminder of the reality that homelessness persists.

“Especially on a day like today with Code Purple air quality where so many people are going to struggle to get just a breath of air,” said Madaleno.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Maryland Board of Elections chooses new administrator after 25-year run

For the first time in a quarter-century, the Maryland Board of Elections on Thursday chose a new administrator to oversee state elections at a time of heightened scrutiny and technical challenges.

The bipartisan board unanimously appointed Jared DeMarinis, who serves as the director of candidacy and campaign finance division of the state board of elections, to the position that had been held for more than 25 years by Linda H. Lamone. DeMarinis will assume the position of state election administrator on Sept. 1.

“This is a tremendous honor and opportunity,” DeMarinis said following the board vote.

[The Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain

