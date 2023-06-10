A man was fatally shot behind an apartment complex in Germantown on Friday evening, according to a summary provided by police.

Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road at 8:03 p.m., according to the police report.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the parking lot of the apartment complex and a 57-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds behind one of the apartment buildings, the summary said. Police investigating assault, death of man in Silver Spring

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Although witnesses said they saw several people drive away, police reported is too early in the investigation to provide suspect or vehicle descriptions. They added there are no suspects in custody at this time.