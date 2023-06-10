Police are investigating an assault that resulted in a man’s death in Silver Spring early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:40 a.m., Montgomery County Police and Fire Rescue Personnel responded to the report of a possible assault at the 800 block of University Boulevard East, according to the police report.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult male suffering from bodily trauma. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. 57-year-old man fatally shot in Germantown Friday evening

The man’s identity has not been released, the police report said, as they work to notify next of kin.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington, D.C. to determine the cause and manner of the death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

