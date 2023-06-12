Updated at 11:58 a.m. to include the comment from school board member Lynne Harris which prompted CAIR to ask her for an apology.

County Councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) released an apology Sunday, for comments she made about Muslim families and students who testified at a school board meeting against Montgomery County Public School’s policy on LGBTQ+ inclusive storybooks.

“I regret that although my remarks were focused on promoting inclusion, they created an opportunity for misunderstanding and mischaracterization. I apologize for the hurt that this caused in the Muslim community,” Mink said. MCPS closer to making financial literacy a graduation requirement

“Even when individuals disagree about difficult issues, I am committed to finding space to foster authentic dialogue and seeking points of understanding. I sat down to hear from Muslim community members before my remarks on Tuesday and with District 5 Muslim leaders on Thursday. I listened, and I understand their concerns.

“I look forward to continuing to work with members of our Muslim and LGBTQIA+ communities as we take on issues of importance for all residents.”

At a June 6 school board meeting, Mink said, “This issue has, unfortunately it puts some–not all, of course–Muslim families on the same side of an issue as white supremacists and outright bigots.

Advertisement

“However, the folks that I’ve talked with here today, I would not put in the same category as those folks, you know, it’s complicated because they’re falling on the same side of this particular issue.”

The Council on America-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a statement on Thursday calling on Mink to apologize for her “offensive and disparaging remarks” about Muslim parents and students at MCPS.

At the meeting Mink testified in support of the MCPS policy, arguing the opt-out option would be harmful to LGBTQ+ students. She also said the issue was complicated as she worked in the past with the same Muslim organizations who are in favor of the opt-out policy.

Advertisement

The meeting followed a protest outside of the school board headquarters, with groups on both sides of the issue. A larger group of Muslim and Christian protesters gathered to protest for their religious freedom, while a smaller group of counter-protesters waved rainbow flags in support of LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum.

In response to Mink’s statement and apology, Zainab Chaudry, the CAIR Maryland director, said, “The growing sense of hurt and betrayal experienced by our communities over MCPS revoking the opt-out accommodation has been compounded by school board member Lynne Harris and Councilmember Mink’s deeply troubling remarks about Muslim families.

“We acknowledge Councilmember Mink’s statement, and we are still waiting for school board Member Harris to apologize. Member Harris and the school board have an opportunity to demonstrate that they genuinely support their constituents’ rights, well-being and concerns by restoring the opt out option in MCPS. Nothing less is acceptable.”

Advertisement

Chaudry referenced a comment Harris made after a May 25 school board meeting in which she said she felt “kind of sorry” for a female Muslim student who testified to her personal discomfort with the “unsettling” curriculum. Harris wondered to what extent the Muslim student may have been “parroting dogma” learned from her parents.

“There is no right for a parent to micromanage their child’s public school experience,” she said. “If they want their child to receive an education that strictly adheres to their religious dogma, they can send their kid to a private religious school.”

Chaudry wrote a letter to Mink about her June 6 school board meeting remarks: “Your comments mischaracterized a legitimate, principled cause that aims to ensure the rights, dignity and well-being of all of our communities. They were damaging, irrelevant, and hurtful to Muslim families – including children who attended and bravely testified.”

Advertisement

She added that CAIR and Montgomery County families advocating for religious freedom and for the opt-out option have not knowingly collaborated with, endorsed or supported white nationalist groups, nor have they been influenced by white nationalist groups on their stance.