Silver Spring’s Forest Glen neighborhood is a suburban enclave with urban amenities. It’s bounded by the Beltway to the south, Dennis Avenue to the north, Sligo Creek Parkway on the east and Capitol View Avenue on the west. Georgia Avenue (Maryland Route 97) bisects the neighborhood, and there are two ZIP codes, 20910 and 20902.

Amenities

Forest Glen is uber-convenient thanks to easily accessible public transportation, including a Red Line Metro station within walking distance for most residents. Holy Cross Hospital is here, and Westfield Wheaton shopping center, Costco, Aldi and Snider's Super Foods, a local gem, are close by.

Family Friendly

Family-friendly, with sidewalks, parks, playgrounds, bike trails, Sligo Creek, a weekend farmers market in the summer, Glenwood Pool and Flora M. Singer Elementary School and Sligo Middle School.

Housing Stock

Mostly single-family homes built in the mid-20th century. But there are also historic homes, townhomes and some condos and apartments.

Landmark

Forest Glen is home to St. John the Evangelist Parish, founded in 1774 by the Rev. John Carroll, the first archbishop of the Catholic Church in America. There is a historic cemetery on the site and a stone church dating from 1894, which is still in use.

What’s New

A new Metro entrance on the east side of Georgia Avenue, with an underground pedestrian passageway, is slated for 2026.

27 homes sold in January | $487,000 average sale price | 43 average days on market

Fun fact: The Forest Glen station is 196 feet below ground, the deepest in the Metrorail system.

This story appears in the May/June issue of Bethesda Magazine.

