Tickets for Strathmore’s 2023-2024 season, featuring 25 performances coming to the Music Center, went on sale last week. More shows will continue to be announced as they are added throughout the year, according to a news release from Strathmore.

The season kicks off with a performance celebrating the Judy Garland Centennial on Sept. 21, followed by performances from Itzhak Perlman on Sept. 28 and Malian singer-songwriter, guitarist and activist Fatoumata Diawara on Sept. 29.

“At Strathmore, we’re committed to partnering with new artists on their journey to building large audiences. This season, we’re excited to support musicians such as Fatoumata Diawara, Makaya McCraven, and Emmet Cohen at a time when their work is gaining momentum and traction,” said Joi Brown, artistic director and vice president of programming, in the release. “It is also such a thrill that Terence Blanchard will be on stage playing his own music in a concert version of his opera Fire Shut Up in My Bones, which was the Met Opera’s first post-pandemic production and first by a Black composer. The April performance will also feature his core music collaborators, guest vocalists, and incredible multimedia.”

Gipsy Kings, led by co-founder Nicolas Reyes, return in October, and November kicks off with the family favorite Air Play, a wordless circus-style performance. The year ends with holiday programming, including five performances of The Hip Hop Nutcracker and Strathmore artist-in-residence alum Seán Heely’s Celtic Christmas, according to the release.

Next year, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis celebrates the centennial of drummer Max Roach; Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody spill marital secrets on Valentine’s Day; and Emmet Cohen brings his streaming series, Live from Emmet’s Place, to the stage. At the end of April is Blanchard’s “opera in jazz,” Fire Shut Up in My Bones.

Find a full list of performers on the Strathmore’s website.

