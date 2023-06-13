Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D) is unlikely to run for the Maryland 6th Congressional District, based on a statement from her team.

“Miller plans on continuing to serve the people of Maryland and serving as a partner to Governor Moore. She has stated there is nothing she’d rather be doing than serving as Lieutenant Governor,” a spokesperson told MoCo360 in an email Monday morning.

Miller’s name had been floated by political observers as a potential candidate for the office. The race started heating up after its current representative, David Trone (D), said he would be running for U.S. Senate in a bid to succeed Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

Montgomery County-based General Assembly members Del. Lesley Lopez (D-Dist. 39) and Del. Joe Vogel (D-Dist. 17) and Frederick County residents Stephen McDow (D) and Mariela Roca (R) recently launched campaigns for the seat.

The email exchange came after Miller addressed a crowd of members of the District 18 Democratic Breakfast Club Monday morning at Parkway Deli in Silver Spring, where she talked about her goals as lieutenant governor. Miller is a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates representing District 15. She also spoke favorably of potential reforms for the oft-criticized legislative vacancy process and affirmed that the Purple Line would not be completed by late 2026.

Miller highlighted her three legislative priorities: transportation, increasing access to STEM jobs, and mental health. She referenced her background as a transportation engineer. Miller worked for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation for 25 years prior to going into politics.

"We know how transportation impacts residents. It touches us in everything that we do," Miller said. "Transit is a big element of ensuring equity in our state. And transportation also is an environmental issue. How are we able to reduce our carbon footprint? We've got to make sure that there's more options for transit available."

Miller also addressed the ongoing delays and struggles with the Purple Line light-rail project, including the departure of the executive director. She said one of the biggest struggles has been utility relocation, which she said is anticipated to be resolved during the next four months.

“Here’s the good news. We have over 400 workers that are currently working on the Purple Line on different construction sites across the project. Sometime towards the end of the fall, we’ll have a better idea of what the schedule means. The bad news is the project was slated for 2026 to be completed. We don’t believe we are going to be able to meet that deadline,” Miller said. “But we’re going to do everything we possibly can to expedite this project because we know how long people have suffered waiting for this project to open – on the construction side, and businesses that have lost so much revenue.”

Miller said she believes most 21st-century jobs will be in science, technology, engineering and math, (STEM) and she wants to make sure all Marylanders can access these jobs.

“I’m going to ensure that we get more women and people of color into these spaces,” Miller said.



Regarding mental health, Miller said it’s important to reduce the stigma and for the state to start treating mental illness like any other health issue.

“We need to make sure that people who are suffering with this have the tools necessary and can get through that difficult period of their life,” she said.





Miller answered a constituent question over controversy with the General Assembly vacancy appointment process. When a Montgomery County-based member of the General Assembly leaves their seat mid-term, the county’s Democratic Central Committee members, who are elected at-large or in legislative districts, vote on who will fill the legislative vacancies. Those recommendations are sent to the governor to approve as a formality.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee will appoint a representative to the state legislature for the fifth time this year. The vacancies all occurred after General Assembly members took jobs with Gov. Wes Moore’s administration, and some state legislators and constituents have voiced concern the process gives too much power to the committee.

According to an analysis by MoCo360, after Tuesday’s vote, the panel will be responsible for placing 41% of the members of the county’s assembly delegation.

Members of the committee are eligible to run for the position and can vote for themselves. Last month, MCDCC rejected a proposed rule change that would have restricted members from voting to appoint themselves into the legislature.

Miller said any changes to the state law in that regard would have to be made by the legislature, but that she believes Moore would sign any legislation passed to make those changes. She also said she believes central committee members should have to recuse themselves from voting if they are applying for a vacancy. “I personally believe if there is a central committee member who wants to apply to one of these vacancies, they should immediately recuse themselves from the room. That’s what I believe, because it’s not fair … when the other applicants can’t vote,” Miller said.

