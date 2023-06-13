Montgomery County firefighter hit, dragged while responding to Frederick County crash

A Montgomery County firefighter was hit by a car and dragged while responding to a crash in Frederick County on Monday.

First responders arrived to the crash on the 10000 block of Lewisdale Rd. near Urbana Road in Ijamsville. around 1 p.m. [DC News Now]

Montgomery Parks showcases unique pyramid sculptures at Brookside Gardens

In partnership with the Wheaton Arts Parade, Montgomery Parks will place 11 pyramid sculptures throughout Brookside Gardens.

The pyramids are part of an art walk and will be on display through August 27, 2023 [Montgomery Parks].

Bassett’s to remain closed for several weeks due to fire

Bassett’s restaurant at 19950 Fisher Ave in Poolesville plans to reopen in coming weeks following June 5 fire.

The fire was located in a small building in the back, with no extension to the main building [The MoCo Show].

Today’s weather:

Sunny, with a high near 79.

