Montgomery County Police announced Tuesday that the June 6 death of Elmer Camacho-Aguilar, 30, in Silver Spring was caused by a hit-and-run, according to a police report.

On Saturday, police said that they responded to a report of possible assault around 12:40 a.m. that morning at the 800 block of University Boulevard East.

In their report, police said that they arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from bodily trauma. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.

In the report, police said “After a review of the physical evidence and a consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington, D.C., the investigation has revealed that Camacho-Aguilar was the victim of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.”

The driver of the striking vehicle left the scene, according to the release.

The Montgomery County Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) will continue to investigate this collision, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call CRU detectives at 240-773-6620 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477), and callers can remain anonymous. Police say they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for individuals who provide information that leads to the suspect(s) being arrested.