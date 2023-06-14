Montgomery County will fill two major leadership roles this month that have been vacant – director of the Department of Health and Human Services and director of the Department of Environmental Protection.

The County Council interviewed two appointees brought forth by County Executive Marc Elrich’s office during Tuesday’s council meeting.



Dr. James Bridgers, the nominee for director of the Department of Health and Human Services, started serving as acting health officer and chief of public health services for the county in September 2021. Bridgers was deputy health officer prior to that time. He was promoted to chief of public health services in January 2023.

If confirmed, Bridgers would replace Dr. Raymond Crowel, who retired in February. He would be appointed at a salary of $230,000.

Bridgers said it’s important to have a strategic plan to support the community and build trust. He said the county needs to leverage the relationship it built with community members during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening private/public partnerships.

“We want to maintain that trust and be transparent, and be proactive, not reactive to create a culture that we’re proud of,” Bridgers said.

Bridgers said he is passionate about health equity for county residents of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, and LGBTQ+ residents. He said addressing public health inequities requires looking at healthcare, mental wellness, housing, and beyond adding that this takes more than “cookie cutter policies” to address.

Advertisement

“We need to look at opportunities where we create safe spaces to have conversations that we just aren’t having,” Bridgers said.



Jon Monger, Elrich’s pick for director of the Department of Environmental Protection, currently works as an assistant deputy administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C. He previously worked as a policy advisor to the Office of Transportation and Air Quality and White House liaison for the EPA. He also served as counsel to the subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce.

If confirmed, Monger would replace Adriana Hochberg, who served as acting director from November 2021 to April 2023. He would be appointed at a salary of $225,000.



Monger emphasized environmental protection as a social justice and equity issue. He said it’s important to recognize the impacts the environment can have on marginalized communities.

“It doesn’t matter what the color of your skin is. It doesn’t matter what your ZIP code is. Every community member deserves to know that the air they’re breathing is safe, the water coming out of their faucet is safe to drink, the soil underneath the feet underneath their home and underneath the child’s playground is free from contamination,” Monger said.



Monger said he wants to focus on community outreach and learning from the experiences of community members to inform the county’s environmental policies and decisions.

Advertisement

“If confirmed as director, I really look forward to engaging directly with communities, hearing from communities personally about how environmental hazards and stressors are impacting their lives and how [the department] can work to better meet their needs,” Monger said.



The council will vote whether to confirm Bridgers’ and Monger’s appointments at its June 20 meeting.