On Monday, Tom Perez of Takoma Park, was named by President Joe Biden as Senior Advisor, Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Perez was the first Latino member of the Montgomery County Council. Also, he ran for governor of Maryland in 2022 but lost in the primary election to current Democratic Gov. Wes Moore.

On the federal level, he served as the U.S. Labor Secretary under President Barack Obama and was the chair of the Democratic National Committee.

“He brings decades of experience to my team, having served in local, state and federal government,” Biden said in a news release.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Montgomery Parks hosts annual ‘MudFest’

Montgomery Parks is hosting ‘MudFest’ at the Woodstock Equestrian Park in Beallsville on Saturday, June 17. Families can slip and slide in giant mud pits at the park.

People can buy tickets online at ActiveMontgomery Mudfest tickets or in-person at the gate on the day of the event with cash only. Admission to MudFest is $20 per car.

[The MoCo Show]

WSSC Water’s Potomac Water Filtration Plant customers may notice changes in their tap water

Customers serviced by the Potomac Water Filtration Plant, which includes Gaithersburg and Silver Spring residents, could see a change in the taste and odor of their tap water because of algal activity in the Potomac River.

This temporary change to the water is not harmful, and the water still meets all EPA Safe Drinking Water Act standards, according to the WSSC.

This issue is due to an increase in a naturally occurring substance, Geosmin, which is caused by warmer weather and low water levels in the Potomac River, the WSSC said.

[The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather…

Scattered showers with a high of 77 degrees

