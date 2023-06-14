Credit: Courtesy photo

Podcast

I Hate Politics podcast host Sunil Dasgupta says he gets it that many people don’t want to deal with politics because of the inherent conflict. “But politics, by definition, is about resolving conflict. It’s what we use in a democratic society when we disagree with each other,” says Dasgupta, who lives in Aspen Hill. His latest effort: a six-part series that examines the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. Listen at ihppod.org.