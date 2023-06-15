A house fire Wednesday night in Potomac caused more than $2 million in damage and displaced a family, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The crews were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a fire on a porch at a single-family home in 10800 block of Brickyard Court, according to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

When firefighters arrived there were "heavy fire conditions," Piringer tweeted. In all, there were approximately 65 firefighters on the scene, and the Red Cross also provided assistance, Piringer said.

Two adults, two children and one child guest were at the home at the time of the fire and were able to escape, according to Piringer. There were no injuries reported, according to Piringer.

There was “significant damage” to the home, considered “total loss,” and it is estimated to cost over $2 million, Piringer tweeted. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Piringer added.

