There will no longer be free parking on Saturdays at county-operated garages, parking lots and street meters in Downtown Bethesda and Silver Spring starting July 8. The Saturday rates and hours will be the same as the rest of the week while Sundays remain free.

Revenue from Saturday parking will be used to fund projects by the Bethesda Urban Partnership, the Silver Spring Urban District and the Wheaton Urban District. Projects include, maintenance of lighting and sidewalks, and to improve safety and security measures in parking facilities in the Downtown areas. [MyMCM]

Gov. Moore announces funding of millions of dollars for Silver Spring affordable housing

On Tuesday, Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced that the state will give Montgomery County $6.3 million toward two affordable housing projects located in Silver Spring. Funding will support the construction of a new 141-unit housing development at 8860 Piney Branch Road will and a 56-unit midrise apartment community at 715 Sligo Avenue.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will provide $3.5 million through the Rental Housing Works Program which finances projects that create housing for people who earn 60% or less of the area median income. DHCD will also provide $2.8 million from the Partnership Rental Housing Program which finances projects that are occupied by people who earn 50% below the statewide are median income. [WTOP]

MCPS honored 2,649 retirees in recognition ceremony

On June 8, 2,659 retirees at MCPS who retired in 2020, 2021, 2021 and 2023 were honored in a recognition ceremony at Richard Montgomery High School. Typically, retirees are honored every year but the pandemic halted MCPS retirement receptions from 2020 to 2022.

Each retiree was given a certificate of appreciation, which will be mailed to them in July. There is a list of all retirees between 2020 and 2023 which includes name, last assignment and years of MCPS service. [MoCo Show]

