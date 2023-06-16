Whether you’re looking to give back to the community or supporting Black-owned businesses, there will be a variety of Juneteenth celebrations to engage in this weekend.

Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery through the Emancipation Proclamation and is observed annually on June 19.

The Scotland Juneteenth Freedom Festival aims to be the biggest Juneteenth celebration in the Washington, D.C. area. The multiday event will kick off Saturday with the Bethesda Blues & Jazz Club, 7719 Wisconsin Ave., presentation of a Motown musical celebration of the Du-Drop Inn, a historic Black nightclub in Montgomery County. The show will start at 7 p.m.

The Scotland Freedom Day Concert will be held on Monday, now at the Anthem music venue at the Wharf in Washington, D.C. The Caribbean-themed concert will include performances by Tarrus Riley with Dean Fraser & Blak Soil Band, three-time Grammy winner Wyclef Jean, Patrice Roberts, Ricardo Drue, Gyptian, DJ Ablaze, Destiny Sound and Ricky Platinum. House fire in Potomac causes more than $2 million in damage

Other events on Juneteenth include a children’s carnival, a food court with ethnic and Southern cuisine, and sports activities at Cabin John Regional Park, 7400 Tuckerman Lane in Bethesda. There will also be a film festival depicting the African American experience at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, 8633 Colesville Road in Silver Spring, June 20 to 21.

The Scotland Juneteenth celebration will benefit the rebuilding of the historic Scotland A.M.E. Zion church. All net proceeds from the event will benefit the 2nd Century Project, a capital campaign launched in 2022 for the purpose of repairing and expanding the church on Seven Locks Road.

Advertisement

Other events celebrating the holiday include:

Juneteenth: Journey to Freedom

The City of Rockville and Montgomery County present Journey to Freedom Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. at the BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive in Germantown.

Advertisement

The celebration includes educational activities, an artisan’s market, taste of soul food bistro, indoor movies, visual and performing arts and educational activities.

Juneteenth Black Business Expo

The Extraordinary Investment Group presents the third Juneteenth Black Business Expo from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1 Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring.

Advertisement

The event will feature over 60 vendors, live performances, music, food and children’s entertainment.

Kensington’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

The Kensington Racial Justice Committee presents the second annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Paul Park, at 10564 St. Paul St. in Kensington.

Advertisement

The event will include live music, dancing, historical presentations, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, kids’ activities, and special guests.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Food trucks include Silver & Sons BBQ, Kuks Tribute Cuisine, Ajay Ice Cream and Beltway Bistro. Drinks will be provided by businesses including BabyCat Brewery, Seven 16 Vodka, Patuxent Brewing Company, Black Cave Brewing Company and Sankofa Beer Company.

Advertisement