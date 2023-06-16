Pickleball venue replacing former trampoline park in North Bethesda

A new pickleball venue is coming to North Bethesda.

An affiliate of Dill Dinkers, an operator of two Maryland pickleball venues, has signed a lease for roughly 28,552 square feet in the Randolph Hills area of North Bethesda, where it plans to open at 4942 Boiling Brook Parkway this summer. It will replace the Launch Trampoline Park that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic

The venue will have 11 courts, including skinny courts dedicated for singles play. The location will be available for drop-in play, leagues, tournaments and private lessons. It will also be equipped with black lights for glow-in-the-dark pickleball events and parties. There will not be a restaurant on-site, though there will be a rotation of food trucks servicing the venue.

[The Washington Business Journal]

Former MCPS teacher appointed to state Board of Education

Advertisement

Samir Paul, a former math teacher at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, has been appointed by Gov. Wes Moore (D) to the state’s Board of Education.

Paul, now an attorney, ran for a state delegate seat in Montgomery County in the 2018 Democratic primary and finished just 12 votes behind Del. Sara Love.

He worked as a law clerk in the U.S. District Court of Maryland until August of last year.

Advertisement

Some of his other work background includes serving as head teaching assistant for a course taught by the Columbia University president, an appellate division law clerk in the state’s Office of the Public Defender and as a current volunteer for the Montgomery Blair Magnet Foundation.

Paul will replace Gail Bates, a former state legislator from Howard County.

[Maryland Matters]

Advertisement

Potomac-based attorney appointed to Maryland Public Service Commission

Gov. Wes Moore (D) nominated Bonnie Suchman, a Potomac attorney with more than 35 years of experience in the energy and utility field, to a seat on the Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities, on Wednesday.

Suchman is the third appointment Moore has made to the five-member Public Service Commission, which in addition to utility regulation, is taking on an increasingly prominent role in the state’s efforts to combat climate change. Former District 17 delegate Kumar Barve, who represented parts of Rockville and Gaithersburg in the General Assembly, is also on the commission.

Advertisement

For the past eight years, Suchman has operated Suchman Law LLC in Potomac, representing clients on a broad range of energy issues, including transmission policy and regulation, reliability and cybersecurity, cross-border transmission permitting, distributed generation, and renewable energy financing mechanisms.

[Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Advertisement

Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high of 73 degrees

In case you missed it…

House fire in Potomac causes more than $2 million in damage

Advertisement

Some MCPS summer school programs, advanced math classes to go virtual

Hispanic moms of children with autism empowered by Zoom group