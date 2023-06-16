Within the historically Black Scotland community, Joyce Siegel is a recognized name for many who recall the “Save Our Scotland” campaign in the 1960s. Now, members of the community are celebrating an ally as she turns 90 years old.

The “Save Our Scotland” campaign started in the 1960s as the community lacked basic services and homes were falling into disrepair as the county neglected the predominantly Black residents.

“Joyce’s contributions are the reason that there is a Scotland today,” said LaTisha Gasaway-Paul, organizer of the birthday celebration, in an email. “With how much pushback we were receiving at that time who’s to say what Scotland would be or wouldn’t be today if it weren’t for Joyce calling out the unfairness that we were receiving. We have so much to thank her for and that is why we are so honored to celebrate her and all her accomplishments.”

Members of the Scotland community will hold a birthday celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 620 Perry Parkway in Gaithersburg. The celebration is a ticketed event with tickets priced at $70 per person.

An important part of the celebration is the announcement of the Geneva Mason and Joyce Siegel Scholarship.

“I think it’s great, but I said it should be for someone who is from the original community and still lives there and who’s been accepted,” Siegel said.

The scholarship will be given to graduating seniors in the Scotland community or descendants of families that were living in the Scotland community in 1963 who have demonstrated leadership in community organizing in diverse coalitions for civil rights, environmental issues, or social justice, according to Gasaway-Paul. A portion of the celebration ticket sale proceeds will go towards the scholarship.

“After all she has done for the Scotland community, we are honored to be able to host a celebration for her,” Gasaway-Paul wrote. “In the 1960s Joyce’s contributions to Scotland meant everything. It was a groundbreaking moment that most people wouldn’t have even thought to consider at the time. During the 1960s, segregation was still a factor. Where communities surrounding Scotland wanted to see us fall and fail, Joyce saw a prideful and loving community who is continuing to suffer from the lack of public services, being no sewage or running water, no trash collection. The housing stock was in awful shape, and most of the buildings were being condemned by the county.”

Local activist Paul Tukey said Siegel’s actions left an impact and helped set the roadmap for him.

“That woman is a force of nature,” Tukey said. “She is the one who worked through the interfaith community, she’s the one who worked through, she’s the one who got stuff done, and she’s the one who occasionally bent the rules when someone said no.”

In addition to celebrating Siegel and raising money for the scholarship, the community will also hold its Scotland Juneteenth Festival, which will benefit the rebuilding of the historic Scotland A.M.E. Zion church.

All net proceeds from the event will benefit the 2nd Century Project, a capital campaign launched in 2022 for the purpose of repairing and expanding the church on Seven Locks Road.

After a 2019 storm destroyed a wall of the church, its members have worked to rebuild it. The church has experienced a myriad of challenges caused by various floods and storms wearing down the building due to its location prone to flooding.

In 2020, members of the church formed the 2nd Century Project, a plan aimed at rescuing the building.

Siegel, who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, moved to the Washington, D.C. area after her husband got a job in the region. The couple originally moved to Baltimore, which she recalled as very segregated, not only to Black people but also to Jewish people.

While in Baltimore, she pushed to help others and address injustice.

“I think I was brought up with a sense of social justice in New York,” she said. “I had a little charge account with Hutzler’s Department Store in Baltimore and when I heard about the fact that African Americans could not try on clothes or return clothes. I organized a little boycott…So they changed their policy and I thought, ‘You can change things. You can make an impact.’”

Being unhappy in Baltimore led the couple to move to Montgomery County in the early 1960s. While living in the area, the couple’s eldest daughter started speaking about some of her Black classmates, prompting Siegel to investigate where they came from.

“I drove up this rutted road that went for about two miles, to get to Scotland, which was a community, and I couldn’t believe what I saw,” she said. “I was so privileged, too, and fortunate and these people living in Scotland had no public services, no water, no sewer, no trash collection.”

Siegel went to a variety of ministers, which she said she had never done as a Jewish woman, to tell the wider community about Scotland. She organized a meeting that about 150 people attended to push for the betterment of the community.

“Everyone [at the meeting] said: It’s a problem that ought to be fixed, and someone ought to find out more about the story and fact finding and that kind of thing,” Siegel said. “So, they appointed me head of the fact-finding committee and that’s how I got involved.”

After seeing the state of the community, Siegel said she approached the woman who was a leader of the community, Geneva Mason, and spoke with her about finding a way to help Scotland.

Today, as Siegel looks back, she said she thinks people give her too much credit and saving the community was very much a group effort. Others that Siegel said were influential to the “Save Our Scotland” campaign included Melvin and Mary Crawford and Bernice Dove, and Bette Thompson.

Without all their efforts, Siegel said there wouldn’t be the Scotland that people know today.

