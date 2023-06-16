Whether your father loves French toast and breakfast burritos or a juicy steak and pasta, there are plenty of edible deals and offers around the county to take advantage of on Sunday and make him feel special.

All Set Restaurant & Bar

The all-day special at All Set Restaurant & Bar in Silver Spring features a clambake entrée for $58, which includes half a Maine lobster, littleneck clams, steamed shrimp and mussels, andouille sausage, red potatoes and corn on the cob.

Brew Belly

Brew Belly in Olney will offer a draft pint for a penny to fathers who make them laugh with their best dad joke for Father’s Day.

In addition to the brew special, the Brew Belly will bring back its lobster cheesesteak and introduce a lobster poutine for the holiday. Each dish will be $25.99 each.

Advertisement

Founding Farmers

Founding Farmers in Potomac will offer a Father’s Day bourbon and chocolate bundle. The bundle includes a small batch of Founding Spirits Bourbon Caramels covered in dark chocolate and a 750-milliliter bottle of its Founding Spirits Bourbon for $45.

The bundle is available until June 18 or while supplies last.

Advertisement

Mon Ami Gabi House fire in Potomac causes more than $2 million in damage

Mon Ami Gabi, a classic French bistro in North Bethesda will offer extended weekend brunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and dinner until 9 p.m. for Father’s Day.

The brunch will feature a steak Benedict, served on a toasted English muffin with poached egg and hollandaise. There will also be brioche French toast with blueberries, Chantilly cream and blueberry sauce.

Advertisement

Dads dining at Mon Ami Gabi on Father’s Day will receive “Poppa-corn,” Old Bay Caramel Popcorn.

Pinstripes

Pinstripes will offer a curated Father’s Day Brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in North Bethesda.

Advertisement

The offerings will include Italian sausage, pesto chicken, mini burgers, Chicago-style baby back ribs, waffles, omelet stations, a sweets table and a kid’s table. Side options include corn on the cob, watermelon slices, parmesan chips and a breadbasket.

Mykonos Grill

Mykonos Grill in Rockville will offer two special menus in celebration of Father’s Day.

Advertisement

Both menus offer the choice of an assortment of appetizers, a Greek taverna salad, the choice of an entrée and the choice of a dessert. Entrée options include lamb shank youvetsi, filet mignon and shrimp, filet of rockfish over spanakorizio and a hot vegetarian platter. Dessert choices include a Macedonian bakalava.

The first selection menu is $70 and the second selection menu is $75.

Summer House Santa Monica

Advertisement

Summer House Santa Monica in North Bethesda will offer a weekend brunch menu and dinner during its regular hours.

Brunch options include their Cali-Mex Breakfast section with options such as their breakfast burrito and guacamole with house-made chips. Dinner options include Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka and a peppercorn burger. All fathers dining at Summer House Santa Monica will receive a complimentary steak seasoning packet from The Spice House while supplies last.