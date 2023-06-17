The owners of Silver Spring’s All Set Restaurant & Bar, Money Muscle BBQ and Fryer’s Roadside will add 10-inch pies to their wide array of offerings from traditional four-cheese to barbecue this summer in a temporary pizza pop-up.

Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer reopened the chicken eatery, Fryer’s Roadside , located at 12830 New Hampshire Ave. in Silver Spring, in December last year after purchasing the eatery last fall. The restaurant has also served as a home for Money Muscle BBQ food truck.

Now, in addition to their chicken and barbecue, Fryer’s Roadside has a mobile wood-fire pizza oven to offer up some saucy 10-inch pies.

“I’m always looking for the next thing,” Reavis said. “We thought it was perfect, something to translate into because with all our barbecue meat, we can do some cool pizza.” House fire in Potomac causes more than $2 million in damage

The pop-up pizza menu includes such classics as a four-cheese pizza with provolone, mozzarella, romano, and parmesan for $10; a pepperoni pizza for $12; and a barbecue smoked chicken pizza or Carolina pulled pork pizza, both served with sauteed onions, mozzarella, parmesan, Kansas City barbeque sauce, and scallions atop their respective BBQ protein for $12. A smoked mushroom pizza was recently added as a vegetarian option and can be made vegan with the use of dairy-free cheese.

There isn’t a make-your-own menu option for the pizza.

Advertisement

The pop-up originally launched at the beginning of May at Denizens Brewing Co. in Silver Spring and has offered pizzas on and off on weekends since. This weekend they will officially open it back up at Fryer’s and keep it going every weekend until the summer is over.

The addition of pizza is something that the two feel fills a gap in the community.

“In the same area that we’re located, there was a restaurant for 40 years that was serving pizza and right as we moved in, they closed,” Meltzer said. “We though ‘oh, before someone else gets in there, let’s offer some pizza’ because …that’s what this neighborhood needs.”

Advertisement

The pizza pop-up will only be available on the weekends out of the at Fryer’s Roadside Friday through Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. The mobile pizza oven will pop up at other Silver Spring locations on a rotating schedule.

The two said they see long-term opportunities for the pop-up as people can book the food truck for events. The food truck can be booked by emailing info@moneymusclebbq.com or info@fryersroadside.com.