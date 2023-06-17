What’s in a name?

When a fire or other disaster strikes, do we turn desperately for rescue only to fire men , or do we welcome help from any and all fire fighters ? Right now, the name of our state’s firefighter’s association is Maryland State Fire men ’s Association. Fortunately, the MSFA has the opportunity to modify its name at its June convention.

Not everyone in this traditionally male job is male anymore.

This is an opportunity for MSFA to recognize ALL its courageous members — not just the men.

Specifically, the Montgomery County Women’s Democratic Club, or WDC, urges the MSFA to replace ‘fire men ’ with ‘fire fighter ’ in its title. This change is overdue:

· Forty-four other state associations have already modified their titles from firemen to firefighters.

· The MarylandVolunteer.org site presents ways to become and support firefighters.

· Three of Maryland’s largest counties are led by women chiefs.

· Nationally, there are over 27,000 FEMA-registered fire departments with an average of eight to ten percent women. That’s a lot of women, as those 44 other states have already recognized.

Gender-inclusive terminology is not anti-anyone or anything; it is simply a recognition of reality. And what’s more real than someone who is literally willing to save your life?

WDC urges MSFA to change its name to include all its members.

Diane E. Conway is the president of the Montgomery County Women’s Democratic Club.

