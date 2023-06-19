A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Damascus, Montgomery County Police announced.

At 9:53 p.m. Sunday, Montgomery County Police officers and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a call for a shooting at the 9800 block of Bethesda Church Road, police said.

The man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. House fire in Potomac causes more than $2 million in damage

No one is in custody at this time, and there is no information about the suspect. This is an active and ongoing investigation, police said.