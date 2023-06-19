A local nonprofit launched by Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School juniors is taking off on social media, and its young founders are already enjoying success in expanding their impact—including internationally.

Jacobo Lopez, 17 and a rising senior, founded Hispanic Advocates in April 2023 with the goal of increasing voter turnout and election education among Montgomery County’s Hispanic residents. Now, Lopez and his friends are also raising money for a boys’ shelter in Mexico and have launched a letter-writing campaign to connect with the shelter’s young residents.

Lopez said the group's success has been a personally enriching experience, especially coming out of the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, it was so hard for [students] to maintain our relationships,” he said. “Seeing everybody come out and want to help so much is something I didn’t expect and didn’t think was going to be a part of my high school experience.”

Lopez first launched the nonprofit in April with a small group of school friends. Hispanic Advocates now has close to 500 followers on Instagram, and team leadership has connected with local officials like County Councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) and school board president Karla Silvestre (At-Large) for guidance as they plan forums, canvassing initiatives and other grassroots outreach efforts.

Over the summer, Hispanic Advocates plans to team up with another local youth-based nonprofit for a series of voter registration information sessions. Lopez said his team is looking forward to connecting with young forum participants and helping to explain the voting process.

Fellow B-CC junior Diego Niiler, 16, joined Hispanic Advocates in May and helped the group branch off into a new initiative called B-CC Pen Pals with the goal of expanding their impact to Hispanic youth in other countries.

Niiler told MoCo360 that while visiting family in Mexico last summer, he spent a month working in a boys’ shelter called Albergue Infantil Esperanza located in Chiapas, the southernmost state in the country. The shelter is run by a local group of nuns and houses around a dozen youths ages 7 to 15 years old whose parents are in jail, struggle with substance abuse, or who have otherwise been determined unfit to parent, according to Niiler.

“I made a good connection with these kids and wanted to do something to help them,” he said. “Our focus is to […] reinforce the idea of education. The only way these kids are going to get out of where they are is through school and learning.”

The group mailed out around a dozen letters last week and will be writing more as the group grows over the summer, according to Niiler. He said the letters are focused on building connections with the young students and encouraging them to pursue educational opportunities. Lopez explained that B-CC Pen Pals is an interlinked offshoot of Hispanic Advocates with “a separate mission statement, but similar pathways to advocacy.” He said they haven’t received any responses yet from the shelter, but that the mail system in Mexico can take weeks to deliver letters.

Niiler said the shelter used to be funded by the government but now relies solely on donations secured by the nuns who run the program. He said despite the students’ curiosity and visible joy, because of the shelters’ limited resources their facilities are barren and lack a variety of supplies.

After his visit last summer, Niiler started a GoFundMe campaign to help the Mexican shelter purchase a variety of needed supplies, and Hispanic Advocates has continued to support the campaign. As of the time of this article, the fundraiser has raised over $4,200—surpassing its stated goal by more than $1,000. The money raised has allowed the shelter to furnish its library with tables, chairs, bookshelves and materials to fill them, according to Niiler.

“It’s been an incredible experience for me – from the children I’ve learned that despite hardship and adversity, the human spirit keeps going,” he recently wrote on the fundraiser’s page. “The experience has made me realize that small acts of kindness make a difference. And it’s also given me satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment, especially when I see the kids’ smiles.”

Fellow B-CC junior and Hispanic Advocates’ head of community outreach Spencer Kesterman said connecting with the children in Mexico has broadened his perspective on socioeconomic disparities and given him a greater appreciation for the opportunities he has in Montgomery County.

“This experience has opened my mind as someone who lives in a more privileged area to see there are disparities that exist. It’s kind of been my duty to help change that and close that gap,” he said.

Lopez said Hispanic Advocates members have connections to youth shelters in other countries—including Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Spain—where they hope to expand their letter-writing campaign, in addition to the voter education forums informally planned for this summer.