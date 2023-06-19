On Friday, several local historic preservation groups filed a legal motion opposing a state-funded project to expand toll lanes along Interstates 495 and 270. According to the filing, the expansion would cause “significant harm to public health, to natural resources and to culturally significant historic places.”

The motion alleges the Federal Highway Administration and Maryland Department of Transportation “failed to adequately assess and disclose the project’s impact” and accuse former Gov. Larry Hogan’s staff of cutting corners and ignoring “legally required steps” in moving the project forward. [MyMCM]

13-acre Potomac estate on sale for $4.25 million

Potomac resident Antonia Braden and her husband recently announced they are selling their expansive 13-acre estate located on River Road for $4.25 million. The property was originally built in 1956 to serve as a horse farm for the Beall family, who owned slaves. Today the estate includes extensive landscaping and gardens, a chicken coop and barn, orchards, a pool and a five-car garage.

Braden said when she and her husband relocated to the area in 2007, they wanted to live somewhere that reminded them of their childhood homes.

“The idea that you can feel a million miles away from anything and still be half an hour from the nation’s capital—it kind of blows my mind,” Braden said. [The Washington Post]

Downtown Silver Spring holds Black Business Expo

Juneteenth celebrations kicked off in downtown Silver Spring on Sunday with the annual Black Business Expo taking place in Veterans Plaza. The event featured over 60 Black-owned businesses as well as food, music and family-friendly entertainment.

The expo was hosted by the Extraordinary Investment Group, a team of 12 Black men determined to help Black families achieve financial growth. “When [Juneteenth] became a national holiday a few years back, I think it was a big day for us as a people to finally have a national holiday recognized that gives light to some of the bigger tragedies in our history, so we want to do our part to keep the momentum going,” the group’s CFO Adam Terrell said. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather

Hot and cloudy with a high of 89 and humidity reaching 46 percent.

