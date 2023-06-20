1 injured, 2 displaced after candle causes Montgomery County house fire

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to a fire in the 10000 bulk of Trafalgar Sq. around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

The fire left one person injured and two displaced. The fire was caused by a candle too close to the bed [WJLA]. MoCo residents may bear witness to black bears through July

Silver Spring native and Grammy-nominated music producer Richie Jones-Muhammad is competing in the latest season of the FOX television series MasterChef [Source of the Spring].

Hit-and-run driver arrested after striking police car in Takoma Park: Police

Police have arrested Jessica Delgadillo, 46, of Severn, for a hit-and-run while driving under the influence when she hit a police officer’s car Saturday morning.

Police said that Delgadillo was driving around the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 1 a.m. when she side-swiped the driver door of an officer’s car [WJLA].

Today’s weather:

A slight chance of showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 80.

