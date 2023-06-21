“Metro Lift” launched Tuesday, allowing customers enrolled in the program to receive a 50 percent discount on Metrorail and Metrobus rides.

Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., residents who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can register for Metro Lift.

Customers can enroll in Metro Lift online now or they can enroll in-person starting June 26. More information on enrollment can be found on the Metro website. [Montgomery Community Media]

Maryland was ranked as the 12th most patriotic state

With the Fourth of July approaching, personal finance website WalletHub, ranked states based on their patriotism. Virginia was ranked number one. Maryland came in as the 12th most patriotic state in the country.

Maryland ranks number one in “U.S. History or Civics Education Requirement,” third in “Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita” and fifth in “Percentage of Adults who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election.”

Other factors considered include the average number of military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults, Peace Corps volunteers per capita and volunteer rate. [The MoCo Show]

Marriott pledges to hire over 3,000 refugees by 2026

Marriott International, which has its headquarters in Bethesda, announced Tuesday that it has committed to hiring over 3,000 refugees globally by 2026.

This is part of Marriott’s effort with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), to train and hire refugees. Since 2016, Marriott has helped train nearly 1,000 refugees in the United States in hospitality and workforce skills. [The Daily Record]

Today’s weather…

Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high of around 72.

